Past & Current Presidents of Variety-the Children's Charity discuss importance of organization

Gabe Olson, Variety Board Chair & Brad Winterbottom, Variety Telethon Honorary Chair (and past President) discuss the special needs Variety-the Children's Charity fulfills in our communities. We learn how each became involved with the organization and why it is so important to the children of Iowa. Brad & Gabe talk about how many different children's organizations that benefit from Variety and how this is made possible by donations that come in and, as important, the money that goes out to help kids every year right here in Iowa. Don't forget, Saturday's Variety-the Children's Charity Telethon Spotlight special will air on Local 5 at 7pm. www.varietyiowa.com