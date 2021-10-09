Patrick Sullivan hosting Liberty Clinic for horses Friday, Saturday & Sunday at ARL of Iowa!

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is proud to present the ARL LIBERTY CLINIC this weekend (9/10-9/12) at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa - The Kruidenier Second Chance Ranch Arena 5452 NE 22nd Street

Des Moines, IA. Patrick Sullivan is traveling across the country and will be at the ARL 9a-5p Friday, Saturday & Sunday to demonstrate his unique style of horsemanship and bonds that can be formed between man and horse without the use of bridles and the power of liberty and the on-ground connection! See more on this unbelievable journey on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GamilahUnbridled Details on the weekend events at www.arl-iowa.org/events