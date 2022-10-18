Paid Content | Patriot Home Services of Iowa donates 5% of jobs to various non-profit organizations in their community. Kelly Peterson, Executive Director-Campfire Heart of Iowa, explains how grateful they are to be one of those organizations receiving donations. Learn more about Campfire Heart of Iowa at www.campfireiowa.org. To learn how Patriot Home Services of Iowa can help your upgrade your property call 515-795-7180 or visit www.patriothomeservicesofiowa.com
Patriot Home Services of Iowa donates to Campfire Heart of Iowa | Paid Content
Kelly Peterson, Campfire Heart of Iowa, explains how donations from Patriot Home Services of Iowa helps the organization provide programs for kids | Paid Content