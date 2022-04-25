Patriot Home Services of Iowa Owner & Foreman talk incredible attention to detail | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Having a safe and clean work environment during and after a project is a high priority at Patriot Home Services of Iowa. Owner Raithe Clemons and Foreman Harvey Roberts explain the extra steps that are taken to ensure that attention to detail results in the best possible workplace for everyone involved. Harvey explains how a safe passage plan is enacted if there are children in the home for when they leave or arrive at the house. Raithe then explains how the products they are using, such as LP Siding, have advantages over other products for installation and durability. www.patriothomeservicesofiowa.com