Patriot Home Services of Iowa supports "A Year to Volunteer" | Paid Content

Paid Content | "A Year to Volunteer" is one of the organizations that Patriot Home Services of Iowa donates to as a percentage of the jobs they do in Central Iowa. In November AYTV stopped by Living History Farms in Urbandale to help with some needed maintenance tasks in the "1876 Town of Walnut Hill" area. Char & Phil Roos, A Year to Volunteer creators, explain how their non-profit organization works and how many projects they have had the ability to complete. Don Burkhart, Co-owner of Patriot Home Services of Iowa, has information on the how the concept of giving back to the community works when they do work at someone's home or workplace. Visit www.patriothomeservicesofiowa.com or call 515-795-7180 to get complete details.