PAWTY4PAWS 2022 for Boone Area Humane Society

Ryan Pierce, Fundraising Committee Volunteer-Boone Area Humane Society, has details on one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, PAWTY4PAWS Friday November 4, 2022 6-10pm at Seven Oaks Recreation, Boone, Iowa. Food, Drinks, Silent Auction, Live Auction, Raffle, Live music from John Paul Burch along with host Steve Berry! Some of the auction items include a VIP Suite for 20 at Boone Speedway (including food and drinks), 4 Drake Relay tickets (including parking & hospitality area passes), Golf Package at Cedar Point, Dog Dream House, "Without Cats & Coffee" Basket, trips and more! Get complete information at Boone Area Humane Society