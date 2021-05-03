PCC supplies funding to support Food Bank Of Iowa

Doug Habgood, Tournament Director of the Principal Charity Classic explains how the event was still able to raise 6.7 million dollars for Iowa Charities including the Food bank of Iowa. Doug talks about receiving a phone call from Sheri McMichael from Variety: the Children's Charity about helping the Food Bank of Iowa. Michelle Book, President/CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa expresses how their needs doubled last year and how the funds were vital to keeping the organization operational to serve the many people that count on their services every day.