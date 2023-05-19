Pedal For Paws and More!

Learn about the upcoming events hosted by the ARL

Kenzie Miller Joins us in studio with Clover. Clover is considered princess of the house and is super sweet. She’s 9 years old and is ready for adoption and a loving home. You can find her at the ARL Main location.

Pedal for paws is tomorrow and it’s an annual party bike ride in support of the homeless pets at the ARL! Don’t miss out on paw-some raffle prizes, yard games, drink deals, adoptable kittens, and more. Check-in is at Captain Roy’s and some bike stops include, Truman’s/Rita’s Cantina, Sully’s Irish Pub, Jasper Winery, Confluence Brewing Company.

Corgi Chase is on June 3rd! Bring your corgi to Wells Fargo to watch the Iowa Barnstormers take on the Green Bay Blizzard! At half-time of the game, your corgi will take the field and compete for the title of quickest corgi in the metro. Visit www.arl-iowa.org/corgichase to purchase your ticket and some exclusive corgi merchandise!