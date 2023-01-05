Pella’s Tulip Time Queen & Court | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by the court members of Tulip Time Via Zoom. Cheyne Plants was selected back in November as queen with the rest of her court members Tatum Carlstone, Anna DeNooy, Avery Verhoef, and Ellie Wogen. They are wearing Dutch costumes from the 1915s.

Tulip time is annual festival Pella has every year. It is hosted by Pella’s Historical Society. They’ll have food stands set up for the festival with a big Dutch Influence. Each day of tulip time there will be a parade with a marching band and different elementary schools and organizations. showcasing Pella. This Festival starts Thursday, May 4th through Saturday, May 6th. There will be over 300,00 thousand tulips. The best day to visit is Thursday as it’s not too busy. For more information, visit pellahistorical.org