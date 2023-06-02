Peripheral Neuropathy with Vero Neuropathy | Paid Content

Paid Content | Over 3 million people a year suffer from peripheral neuropathy, which is a result of damage to the nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord. Commonly a large number of patients have neuropathy in their feet, but often times patients can have neuropathy in their hands, too. They may not even know that it is neuropathy.

If someone has burning pain, tingling sensation, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, or numbness, in the hands, this could be neuropathy. These symptoms can start out slowly and increase over time as the nerve damage gets worse. Many of the drugs typically prescribed for neuropathic pain such as Gabapentin, Lyrica, or Cymbalta are in their own drug class. That means they were developed to treat other conditions such as, seizures, fibromyalgia, shingles, and even depression. These drugs, while not considered opioids, can become problematic if misused. These drugs only mask the pain, they don’t fix the problem.