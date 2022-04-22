PIA the PIG needs a new home at ARL of Iowa

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Hand Ranch is home to barnyard animals of all types. Carrie Spain, Second Hand Ranch Coordinator, introduces us to PIA the PIG who needs a new home. Pia is just a year or two old, he is neutered, micro-chipped and ready to make some lucky family very happy with his enthusiasm. Remember, pigs are VERY SMART and can learn commands similar to a puppy and can spend time in the house as well as in a yard to run around and play! DON'T FORGET! The 30th Annual ARL Raise Your Paw Auction is happening TOMORROW NIGHT, April 23, 2022 at the Iowa Event Center! A FEW tickets remain at www.arl-iowa.org/RYP. Also, the HELP A HORSE HOME 2022 event is NEXT SATURDAY April 30, 2022 at ARL Kruidenier Second Chance Ranch. The event is FREE to attend and a horse blanket washing service is being offered for a fee that will be used to care for the animals. The 65 dogs and puppies rescued this past week from Keokuk County are now being cared for by the amazing staff at the ARL. Your donations to their care would be much appreciated. www.arl-iowa.org