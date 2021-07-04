Kezia Knight from the Blank Park Zoo introduces you to Chuck, the Burmese Star Tortoise and teaches us about this endangered creature. Plus, learn about a program for kids 5-6 years old called Zoo Chefs where kids (and an adult) take classes to make a fun, animal-themed snacks, meet some animals, make crafts and more! Also, get information about Overnight Adventures at the Zoo for Families, Adults and even Groups happening June-September. And, Kezia lets you meet Ruby the Reading Red Panda and talks about this in person and virtual interactive experience for kids!
Plenty of activities for kids and adults at the Blank Park Zoo
