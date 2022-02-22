Plenty of INDOOR events to CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Brock Konrad, VP Marketing at Catch Des Moines has a lot of ideas of how we can escape these colder temperatures in central Iowa by heading indoors to enjoy some of the most time honored activities in Des Moines! The Des Moines Home + Garden Show is at Wells Fargo Arena Thursday through Sunday. The Comedy XPeriment, Des Moines' longest lasting improve troupe is back for it's 17th season at The Stoner Theater Friday & Saturday. The 43rd Original Fisherman's Swap Meet and Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And, Bacon Gras-Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival from THIS Saturday at Horizon Events Center! Learn more about these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com