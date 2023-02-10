Polk County Sheriff's Office offers advice to avoid getting SCAMMED | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | Sheriff Kevin Schneider, Polk County Sheriff's Office, visits to talk about the dangers of being scammed in Iowa. Sheriff Schneider talks about some of the most common methods criminals use to scam people out of their money and what to do if you think you have fallen for one of these scams. We learn of the help line that has been activated to assist people who think they have been taken...515-286-3333 then push 5 to be connected to someone who may be able to help. We learn about how difficult it is to retrieve money that has been sent overseas and why everyone needs to be aware of these scams at all times. www.polkcountyiowa.gov/county-sheriff