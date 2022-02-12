"Poppy" needs a home, Pucks & Paws and Grinch Bingo at ARL of Iowa

Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior Specialist & Enrichment Specialist introduces us to "Poppy" a year old pit mix who is looking for a laid back loving home! You need to ask to see Poppy when going to ARL Main to meet her. We learn about the Iowa Wild Pucks and Paws hockey game this weekend and the Buddy Bingo (Grinch Bingo) event happening Tuesday at ARL Main Auditorium, hosted by Lou! $20 will get you 5 rounds of bingo and a chance to win some great prizes PLUS you'll get a Grinch bag! Additional cards CAN be purchased and all proceeds go to caring for the animals! More details can be found at www.arl-iowa.com