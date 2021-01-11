Positivity & Joy: Remembering Abby Huntrods | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle remembers Abby Huntrods, a member of the Merkle Retirement Planning family for 5 years, after her passing last Friday October, 29, 2021. Abby's message of Positivity and Joy were the overarching themes as she battled cancer and continued to persevere. Donations can be made to the ABBY HUNTRODS MEMORIAL FUND at Connection Bank, 115 Legacy Drive, Burlington, IA 52601.

VENMO: @AbbyHuntrodsMemorial. If you wish to make a donation to organizations that Abby was passionate about, Can Do Cancer and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Foundation...Please go to https://merkleretirementplanning.com/ and scroll down to STRONGER THAN CANCER.