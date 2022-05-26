Prairie Burn 100 Gravel Bike Ride June 11th in Grinnell

The Prairie Burn 100 gravel bike ride is a fundraiser for Imagine Grinnell, a nonprofit focused on healthy initiatives in Grinnell, Iowa. Imagine Grinnell Board Chair, Tim Ellsworth, explains the amazing things the organization does for the citizens of the community and how the bike ride will help fund their efforts. From addressing healthy initiatives and food insecurity which include giving gardens, to funding a bicycle composting program, Imagine Grinnell gives back to the community in many ways. The Prairie Burn 100 has 25 mile, 50 mile & 100 mile loops and is a family event with food and fun all centered around Central Park in Grinnell on June 11, 2022. The bike ride starts at 7am and other activities begin at 9am. Sign up and get all the information at www.prairieburn100.com or imaginegrinnell.org