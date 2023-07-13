Prairie trail XV at the District

This event showcases everything Prairie Trail and the District presented by Karl Chevrolet. The Prairie Trail XV event is happening Saturday, July 15th. There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy! The event will also offer great food and drinks onsite with multiple vendors and bars. There will be music performances from 3 different bands, capped off by headliner the Pork Tornados on the Iowa Clinic Main Stage. Activities will be going on all day on the Keen Project Solutions contest stage- The District Relay, Cookie decorating contest, eating contest, and wrapped up with celebrity trivia from 5 local celebrities. And great kid activities all afternoon.