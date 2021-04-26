PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning reminds you to be prepared for a transition in your social life when heading into retirement. You can anticipate a honeymoon phase, then you have to plan on settling into a "new normal." Loren has advice on some things you can do to make that process a little easier. To learn more or reserve a spot in a complimentary workshop visit www.merkleplan.com
Prepping your social life for retirement
Loren Merkle discusses how to be prepared for a social life transition in retirement and settling into a new normal | PAID CONTENT