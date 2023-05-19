Principal Charity Classic Event | Paid Content

We are joined by Alex McCarty, Assistant Tournament Director of Principal Charity Classic, Kathryn Kunert, Vice President of Economic Connections and Integration at MidAmerican Energy, and Hannah Bowman, Director of Adaptive Sports Iowa. These are the people who are partnering up to lift Iowa’ s communities. As part of their official tournament partnership, MidAmerican Energy and the Principal Charity Classic have worked to together to identify and support meaningful project(s) centered around youth and veterans in greater Des Moines over a multi-year period. The partnership MidAmerican Energy & the Principal Charity Classic will be making a charitable contribution to Adaptive Sports Iowa, to be announced during tournament week.