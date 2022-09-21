Quality Child Care Checklist | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Jeannine Laughlin, Area Director-New Horizon Academy, talks about what you should look for in QUALITY Child Care and offers a FREE Checklist to help parents.

Quality Childcare Indicators include:

-Healthy and Safe Environment

-Interactions of teachers & children

-Curriculum

-Child Assessment

-Licensing and Accreditation

-Family Involvement

Get a FREE copy of this check list, along with booklet and details on each of the indicators by visiting any of the New Horizon Academy locations in Des Moines, Johnston, West Des Moines or Pella. www.newhorizonacademy.net