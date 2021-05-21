Quarter Horse looking for a new home, Pedal for Paws and Camp Purr Working Cat program from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Emily Scholtec from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa joins us with Cuta, a 16 year old Buckskin Quarter Horse mare, who is looking for a new corral to call home. Emily also talks about about Saturday's Pedal for Paws bike ride...18 miles, 4 stops from 11am-4pm. www.ARL-Iowa.org/Pedal for details.
Learn about the Camp Purr Working Cat program for cats that prefer a "job" to living as a "house cat"...right now with a "Name Your Price" adoption fee through May.
And, the Raise Your Paw Auction in-person gala is coming Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Iowa Event Center. Friday May 21, 2021 is the last day to get tickets before a price increase. May 21st is also the last day to donate items for the auction. For more information an all of the Animal Rescue League events and programs, please visit www.arl-iowa.org