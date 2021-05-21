Quarter Horse looking for a new home, Pedal for Paws and Camp Purr Working Cat program from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Cuta the Quarter Horse is looking for a new home and is currently at the ARL. Pedal for Paws is Saturday (5/22/21) and Name Your Price "Camp Purr" Cats in May

Emily Scholtec from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa joins us with Cuta, a 16 year old Buckskin Quarter Horse mare, who is looking for a new corral to call home. Emily also talks about about Saturday's Pedal for Paws bike ride...18 miles, 4 stops from 11am-4pm. www.ARL-Iowa.org/Pedal for details.

Learn about the Camp Purr Working Cat program for cats that prefer a "job" to living as a "house cat"...right now with a "Name Your Price" adoption fee through May.