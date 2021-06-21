R-M-D 101 (Required Minimum Distributions) with Loren Merkle | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning discusses Required Minimum Distributions and what they could mean for your retirement strategies. Loren talks about tax implications and one particular strategy that can help avoid a costly tax when money comes out of your account. There is also a very special COMPLIMENTARY "Night at the Movies" WORKSHOP that is happening next week that includes an hour long information session before you enjoy a movie at the B&B Theatres Springwood 9 at 1580 SW Market Street in Ankeny. Please visit www.merkleplan.com to save your spot!