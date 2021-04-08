R3 Construction offering FREE Certified Inspection of your roof for hail or wind damage | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | R3 Construction is a LOCAL Company who is ready to help repair any roof damage from storms here in Iowa. Jared Harrison, General Manager of R3 Construction in West Des Moines, offers a FREE Haag Certified Inspection to see if hail or wind has damaged your roof and compromised its integrity. If you have any question of whether or not a recent storm has caused damage, this certified check is a great piece of mind...and at no cost! R3 Construction suggests having your home checked on a regular basis to make sure there are no hidden damages. 515-630-0143 will get you in touch with the West Des Moines office at 1960 Grand Avenue. Jared also explains the benefits of dealing with a LOCAL company who will be here in case you need to Recover, Restore or Rebuild (R3) your roof or structure. www.RecoverRestoreRebuild.com