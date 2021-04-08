PAID CONTENT | R3 Construction is a LOCAL Company who is ready to help repair any roof damage from storms here in Iowa. Jared Harrison, General Manager of R3 Construction in West Des Moines, offers a FREE Haag Certified Inspection to see if hail or wind has damaged your roof and compromised its integrity. If you have any question of whether or not a recent storm has caused damage, this certified check is a great piece of mind...and at no cost! R3 Construction suggests having your home checked on a regular basis to make sure there are no hidden damages. 515-630-0143 will get you in touch with the West Des Moines office at 1960 Grand Avenue. Jared also explains the benefits of dealing with a LOCAL company who will be here in case you need to Recover, Restore or Rebuild (R3) your roof or structure. www.RecoverRestoreRebuild.com
R3 Construction offering FREE Certified Inspection of your roof for hail or wind damage | Paid Content
Jared Harrison from R3 Construction explains importance of a local company completing repairs on your roof and offers FREE Haag Certified Inspection | Paid Content