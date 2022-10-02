The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein for February 10th talks about Iowa's increased military involvement prior to World War II with the activation of 34th infantry division of the National Guard known as the "Red Bull" division. Learn the story of how they acquired their nickname "The Red Bulls" and why they were deemed one of the most service-ready units at that time. www.iowaalmanac.com
Red Bulls on the Iowa Almanac
Professor Jeff Stein has today's Iowa Almanac for February 10th and talks about the significance of the "Red Bulls" and the Iowa connection!