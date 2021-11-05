Red-Tailed Hawk nestling rescued by Iowa Wildlife Center

Iowa Wildlife Center Executive Director and co-founder, Marlene Ehresman tells the story of a Red-Tailed Hawk nest that was blown down in Ankeny last week during the wind storms. A nestling hawk was rescued and cared for with instructions and help from the IWC. The team came in, rebuilt the nest and reinstalled it before returning the little hawk to it's proper home. Hear the story of who played important roles in the project, how the parents of the little bird reacted and how they are all doing today. www.iowawildlifecenter.org