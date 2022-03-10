Reduce Dementia Symptoms by up to 75% | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor Parker, President-Concept by Iowa Hearing, explains the correlation between hearing loss and dementia and the 12 modifiable risk factors. Taylor talks about cognitive load and what is perceived conversation due to hearing loss. Not hearing can actually cause physical changes to the brain and people with hearing loss are more likely to experience depression, social isolation and low physical activity. 12 Modifiable Risk Factors of Dementia are discussed and we isolate which factor can be the most powerful and can actually reduce dementia symptoms by up to 75%! Visit any one of the 15 Concept by Iowa Hearing locations around the state, call 1-866-648-9008 or visit www.iowahearing.com