Remember St. Vincent de Paul on Giving Tuesday

Randi Radosevich, Resource Director-St. Vincent de Paul, has information on how the 98-year-old organization helps our community everyday. She reminds everyone that Giving Tuesday is November 29, 2022 and encourages donations to worthwhile causes and hopes that SVDP is on your list. Your tax deductible donations are accepted at any of their three retail store locations, including the newest location on 73rd Street near I-235 in Windsor Heights. Randi mentions that Winter Items (coats, overalls, boots) in LARGER SIZES are in high demand at this time of year. Sales from the SVDP Thrift Stores help support the mission of St. Vincent de Paul. To find a SVDP location nearest you and to learn more about their services, go to www.svdpdsm.org