Rendezvous on Riverview returns TONIGHT with Standing Hampton & Fireworks!

Rendezvous on Riverview begins July 2nd with Standing Hampton preforming on the Riviera Stage and Fireworks at dark! Tim White talks all about the FREE CONCERT SERIES that runs every Friday night for the next six weeks! SHOWS START AT 5:30pm! Get details on all the bands by visiting their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/RiverviewEventsDSM or www.riverviewevents.org