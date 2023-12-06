Rendezvous on the Riverview | Paid Content

Emily Jones, Riverview event Manager joins us alongside Mike Moody and the Outlaws to talk about Rendezvous on the Riverview. We get a special performance in studio with the Band who will be appearing this Friday. Rendezvous on Riverview is a local concert series that runs throughout June and July every Friday. There will be concessions, food trucks and more. The event is free to attend and a fun time for hanging with friends and family.