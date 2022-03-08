Renegade Nite on the Chariton Square this Friday!

The Inaugural 2022 Renegade Nite on the Chariton Square is a family-friendly event hosted in the heart of Chariton’s downtown that will bring people from all over Iowa and surrounding states together for food, fun, music, and more! Angie Taylor, Chairman, says this FRIDAY (August 5th from 5-10pm) will be the first of what she hopes will be a regular series of Bike Nights starting next year! Live Music from Richard Arndt and The Brew, a beer garden, food, retail venders and more! A portion of the proceeds will be helping Chariton Area Chamber Main Street which is working on the sidewalk and beautification project at the square. Get more information at www.Facebook/CharitionBikeNite www.charitonareachambermainstreet.com/charitonbikenite