Rescued Miniature Horses and getting a home for a horse you can no longer keep

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is involved in many aspects of animal welfare including helping to find homes for horses whos owners can no longer attend to their needs. Carrie Spain, Second Chance Ranch Coordinator at the ARL, gives us an update on the Miniature Horses that were recently rescued and explains a new program that helps find a home for a horse that you cannot care for anymore. Carrie also informs us that these miniature horses are NOW AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION! Information on adoption can be found at the Second Hand Ranch portion of the website. Also, learn about the Camp Purr Working Cats program and another Yappy Hour event happening in August! Details at www.arl-iowa.org