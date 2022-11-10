Resources available to help 24/7 for Alzheimer's Caregivers

November is National Family Caregiver Month and Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. Lauren Livingston, Communications Director of the Alzheimer's Association, stops by to talk about the importance of giving caregivers a break from their everyday activities. Lauren talks about the everyday stresses and the mental health of the caregiver and how important that taking care of yourself is for both parties. The Alzheimer's Association has resources available to assist those caring for others in a variety of forms that are available at www.alz.org/iowa. There is also a phone number you can call that is ALWAYS AVAILABLE...24/7...to talk you through any issue you may be experiencing and get you the help you need at 1-800-272-3900.