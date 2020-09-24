Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local News
Local Politics
Nation World
Entertainment
This Week in Iowa
Heartwarming
Latest News Stories
Iowa unemployment update: Initial claims jump nearly 42%, $17.7M paid out in benefits
COVID-19 by the numbers: State reports 1,422 more cases with 18.76% positivity rate and 5 additional deaths the past 24 hours
Weather
Back
Today's Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Most Accurate 101
Latest Weather Stories
Wild lightning storm captured from plane
Drivers struggle through floodwaters
Sports
Back
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Latest Sports Stories
Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77
'Sometimes you've got to get coached up:' Pete Carroll apologizes for not wearing mask during game
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work at Local 5/CW Iowa 23
TV Schedule
The New We Are Iowa App
Latest News Stories
McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer
Netflix teases 'Father of the Bride 3(ish)' reunion special coming this week
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Des Moines, IA »
76°
Des Moines, IA »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Friday Night Blitz
Return to Learn
Voter Guide
VERIFY
Iowa Live
Beyond Live
Positive News
Local 5 On Your Side
Iowans to Know
Contests
Signal Rescan
Lou's Race Review
Pros Who Know
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa Live
Revive the Live Drive in Concert Series
Revive the Live is back!
Revive the Live is back!
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow