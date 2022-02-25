Rio is ready for adoption!

Megan Davies from Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces us to RIO who is looking for a new home! Rio is a pit bull mix who weights about 65 pounds, is very treat motivated and LOVES playing with balls! He can be found at ARL-Main. We also get a update on how the 80+ animals that were rescued from southeastern Iowa this past week are doing and learn many will soon be up for adoption...please keep checking website for details. The final Spay-ghetti dinners to celebrate National Spay & Neuter Awareness Month are being served this Sunday February 27th at Opa! Dine-in or Carry-out • Dinner is $20 per person with $12 donated back to the homeless pets at the ARL. Limited Edition Raygun created T-Shirts are also available just for this event! Learn more: ARL-Iowa.org/spayghetti