x
Rio is Ready for adoption!

Megan Davies from Animal Rescue League of Iowa introduces us to RIO who is looking for a new home! Rio is a pit bull mix who weights about 65 pounds, is very treat motivated and LOVES playing with balls! He can be found at ARL-Main.  We also get a update on how the 80+ animals that were rescued from southeastern Iowa this past week are doing and learn many will soon be up for adoption...please keep checking website for details. The final Spay-ghetti dinners to celebrate National Spay & Neuter Awareness Month are being served this Sunday February 27th at Opa! Dine-in or Carry-out • Dinner is $20 per person with $12 donated back to the homeless pets at the ARL.  Limited Edition Raygun created T-Shirts are also available just for this event!  Learn more: ARL-Iowa.org/spayghetti

And, get ready for the ARL Beach Party NEXT WEEKEND, March 5th, at the ARL Indoor Arena...Think of it as Spring Break for your dog!  www.arl-iowa.org/beachparty

