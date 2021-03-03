Rock Star lineup for DMACC ciLive! 12

- PAID CONTENT | Celebrate! Innovation Live at DMACC features Rock Star type guests this year! The FREE VIRTUAL EVENT starts Wednesday morning and concludes Thursday afternoon (March 10 & 11th). The theme this year is AMPLIFIED and the amplified line-up includes: Dr. Sian Proctor (Analog Astronaut), Dr. David Gallo (Titanic Oceanographer), Nikki van Schyndel (Survivalist), Kyle Hill (Science Educator), Kai Kight (Classical Violinist/Composer), Dr. Mireya Mayor (Primatologist), Gabor George Burt (Innovation, Creativity and Strategy Development Expert), The Ghost Brothers (Atlanta's Premier Ghost Hunting Team) & a performance by The Nielsen Trust featuring famed guitarist and songwriter Rick Nielsen from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, Cheap Trick, and members of his talented family! Go to www.ci.Live for details on how to watch the activities on a variety of platforms including: YouTube & Facebook Live or by downloading the e360tv APP to your smart TV, Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire devices.
