ROCK THE BLOCK with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block events are taking place in the Oak Park & Highland Park neighborhoods. Cassie Nemmers, Construction Manager, visits with us on site at one of the latest homes they are working on in the area. Learn what this program is all about and how to get involved with the program either as a volunteer or if you need assistance by visiting www.gdmhabitat.org
