Royce Johns’ New Music

Royce Johns is here to talk about his new album and perform for us today. New music. During the Iowa State Fair, he performed at Iowa Beer Tent and Jalapeno Petes. This album took two years to compose; it is a full-length album with 10 songs. Issac Denton designed the cover art which took him 5 months to create. The composition of the cover was made with color pencil and watercolors. Lyrics can be found on the inside sleeve of the vinyl. Today, he performed his title track. This is his First new record in 3 years. You can find his music on streaming apps, YouTube and anywhere else you can find music or visit Roycejohns.com