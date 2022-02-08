Royce Johns has recently been receiving final mixes of some of the songs that will be included in his upcoming release. We caught up with Royce to see how the songs came about and watch him perform "Wish I Was"...which will be included on the new album.
Royce Johns performs "Wish I Was" and shares story of how the songs were created for his upcoming release
Des Moines Country Music artist Royce Johns has just received some of the final mixes of songs for his upcoming album and shares the song "Wish I Was"