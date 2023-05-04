Ruby's Spring Kick Off Event at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Ruby the Reading Red Panda shares what's happening a the Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined in studio with Ruby the Reading Read Panda and Rachel Shaffer. They are here to promote Ruby's Spring Kickoff Event happening this Saturday.

Ruby the Reading Red Panda enjoys reading, learning about animals and dancing. Join Ruby and the animals at Blank Park Zoo as we welcome spring. Enjoy a day of keeper chats, story time and activities that demonstrate all the ways Blank Park Zoo keeps animals happy and healthy with enrichment.

Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Activity stations around the Zoo, face painting available

10:45 a.m. – Penguin keeper chat

11:00 a.m. – Giraffe keeper chat

12:45 p.m. – Storytime with Ruby the Reading Red Panda in Holmes Foster Event Center

1:30 p.m. – Red panda keeper chat