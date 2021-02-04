Sam the kitten needs a home, neonatal kitten advice and Eggstravaganza for dogs at the ARL!

Kailyn Graham of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa talks about the Eggstravaganza egg hunt for your dog at Bailey's Bark Park! Dogs will be able to search for treat filled eggs on Saturday April 3rd in an event sure to be fun for the whole family! The event even features a photo booth and custom printed reusable tote bags available! And, it's Kitten Season and time to meet Sam, a kitten up for adoption at the ARL Main location. Kailyn also has tips on what to do in case you run across a neonatal (newborn-3 week old) kitten! The ARL has a site setup with information and a handy flow-chart of how to handle that delicate situation at www.arl-iowa.org/OrphanKitten