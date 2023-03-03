Say "Aye" to "Calypso", St. Pawtrick's Day Bingo, "We Foster" Brunch & Dog DNA Day at ARL

Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -Animal Rescue League of Iowa, visits with Calypso, a four year old female who has been at the ARL for WAY too long and needs a new home. Learn the story of Calyspso and find out how you can meet her in person. Also, St. Pawdricks Day Bingo is coming up March 14th at ARL Main, ARL We Foster Brunch on March 18th & Dog DNA Day on March 25th! Get all the details of those events at www.arl-iowa.com