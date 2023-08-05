Say No to Knee Replacement Surgery with Vero Health Center | Paid Content

Paid Content | Knee replacement surgery may not be needed, try exploring other options first Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons says. Avoid the 4-8 weeks of physical therapy, perhaps even longer. Complications can include failure of the prosthesis, infection, inflammation, blood clots, stiffness, swelling, and continued pain. Even if you have knee replacement surgery, it can fail and then you are looking at a second surgery. That’s where they must go back in and replace some of the original prosthesis. With that scenario, they will also have to remove additional bone. These are some of the downsides of possibly getting knee replacement surgery.

It could be that there is an issue with the spine and nerves that are involved. Anytime there is an alignment problem, it can shift the body’s structure and force pressure on other parts of the body, especially the knees. So, it could wind up being referred knee pain. It could be a problem with your hips or the sciatica nerve. The sciatic nerve runs a long way through the body from the hips down to the feet. If you have normal wear and tear in your knees and you have back pain, you need to check out all your options and get a second or third opinion before deciding to have knee replacement surgery.