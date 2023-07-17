Say No to Knee Replacement Surgery with Vero Neuropathy | Paid Content

Paid Content | If your Dr. has told you that you need a knee replacement surgery…you should explore your options because knee replacement surgery may not be needed. Here are somethings to keep in mind about knee replacement surgery. Even if you have knee replacement surgery, it can fail and then you are looking at a second surgery. That’s where they must go back in and replace some of the original prosthesis. With that scenario, they will also have to remove additional bone (on top of what they removed for the first surgery). Complications can include failure of the prosthesis, infection, inflammation, blood clots, stiffness, swelling, and continued pain. 4-8 weeks of physical therapy, perhaps even longer. Your age can also impact the surgery. If you are middle-aged, you are likely to have to repeat the surgery in 10-20 years. If you are a senior, you may not want to risk having surgery especially if you have other health conditions, like heart or lung problems, diabetes, or are prone to blood clots. Your knee pain may be caused by a back problem.