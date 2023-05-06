Science Festival Trail

We get a special visit from Science Iowa and FIRST Robotics. Members joining us in studio are Nathan Steimel, Science Iowa Board Member, Rishu Sharma, FIRST Robotics Programmer, and Eli Wilhelm, FIRST Robotics Builder. The robot’s name is Brassica, Latin for cabbage and took around 30+ hours to build them. The robot was designed to pick up cones and stack them to earn points. It takes 2 people to operate the robot. One is the driver and the other controls the mechanics like clamping and lifting the objects.