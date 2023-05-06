We get a special visit from Science Iowa and FIRST Robotics. Members joining us in studio are Nathan Steimel, Science Iowa Board Member, Rishu Sharma, FIRST Robotics Programmer, and Eli Wilhelm, FIRST Robotics Builder. The robot’s name is Brassica, Latin for cabbage and took around 30+ hours to build them. The robot was designed to pick up cones and stack them to earn points. It takes 2 people to operate the robot. One is the driver and the other controls the mechanics like clamping and lifting the objects.
The Science Festival Trail is a free, family-friendly event featuring, music, a presentation on Ice Age fossils, food and activities with science and environmental organizations such as the Blank Park Zoo and the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. Science Iowa is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that supports science in the public interest, publicly supported research, and evidence-based policy. Several Des Moines-area teams from FIRST Robotics, including Deus Ex Machina of Waukee, will demonstrate their machines. FIRST sponsors student robotics competitions to promote interest in science, engineering, and technology.