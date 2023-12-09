September & October Issues with the Iowa History Journal

Michael Swanger is here to talk about his September & October issues of the Iowa History Journal. The cover story is about Iowa’s World War II POW camps, most notably Camp Algona. During WW II, Algona, Iowa was the site of a base camp for prisoners of war. This camp was ‘home’ to a total of 10,000 German prisoners from April 1944 to February 1946. Locals would use the prisoners of war to help with agriculture such as farming and hunting. Other topics in the issues cover Leonard King Cole, Gwendolyn Wilson Fowler, Halloween myths, and back to school.