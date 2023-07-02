Setting up a Trust with Kim Baer | Paid Content

A trust is a useful and flexible tool for estate planning | Paid Content

Kim Baer talks about how setting up a trust can be beneficial for you. Setting up a trust or living trust is a way to hold property or assets. The person who creates the trust, also known as the grantor or settlor, can be the same person as the trustee, or that person can appoint someone else to serve as trustee.

A trust is create by means of a legal document as a trust agreement. There are two basic types of trust that exist: Revocable Living Trusts and Irrevocable Living Trusts.

Revocable Living Trusts have flexibility. The grantor can change the trust and remove property as needed. That person still owns the property in the trust and thus pays taxes as normal.

Irrevocable Living Trusts are permanent. The grantor can not change or remove property from it without express permission from everyone named in the trust. The trust fully owns the property placed in it, and taxes are paid through the trust.