Shelter Cat Getway and Yappy Hour with the ARL

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has a program designed to help cats that have been spending a long time in the shelter have a less stressful environment until adopted by offering the Shelter Cat Getaway Program. Volunteers take in the cats and provide them with an at home experience until a new family has been located for the felines. Not only does this program help the cats, it opens up much needed space at the ARL for incoming kitties. Learn about a couple of kitties that are also looking for a forever home.

And, dog owners can bring their canine family members to Yappy Hour at Element Hotel Wednesday July 1st from 5-7pm! Go to www.arl-iowa.org for more details!