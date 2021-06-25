The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has a program designed to help cats that have been spending a long time in the shelter have a less stressful environment until adopted by offering the Shelter Cat Getaway Program. Volunteers take in the cats and provide them with an at home experience until a new family has been located for the felines. Not only does this program help the cats, it opens up much needed space at the ARL for incoming kitties. Learn about a couple of kitties that are also looking for a forever home.
And, dog owners can bring their canine family members to Yappy Hour at Element Hotel Wednesday July 1st from 5-7pm! Go to www.arl-iowa.org for more details!
Shelter Cat Getway and Yappy Hour with the ARL
Cat McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa talks about the Shelter Cat Getaway Program and upcoming Yappy Hour!
