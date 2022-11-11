Siberian Husky "Blu" needs a new home during "Name Your Price" Adoptions at ARL of Iowa

Josh Fiala, ARL of Iowa, introduces us to a 4-year old Siberian Husky named "Blu" who is looking for his forever home. Blue loves to be the center of attention, loves to play fetch and is very treat motivated! This would be the perfect time to welcome a new member to the family as it is the NAME YOUR PRICE adoption event going on through November 20, 2022. We also learn about the ARL's low cost vaccine clinics being offered to keeps dogs safe and healthy! Santa N Paws is happening for the next couple weekends at three locations: ARL Main, Element Hotel & West End Architectural Salvage...Check ARL-IOWA.ORG/SANTA for times and locations. We also learn about the buying meals for the animals for the holidays so they can have "full bellies" www.arl-iowa.org