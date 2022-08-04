x
'Skunk' is looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Cat visits studio with "Skunk" a cattle dog mix that seeks a forever home. Today is LAST DAY to buy tickets to "ARL Raise Your Paw Auction" before price increase!

Cat McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, visits the studio with a cattle dog named "Skunk!"  

Learn his story and how he acquired his name and how you can adopt this four-year-old sweetheart.  Also, learn about the ARL TheraPets program and consider having one of YOUR pets become a TheraPet.  A TheraPet Training session coming up on April 20 at ARL main.  

Also, April 8 is the last day to get tickets before a price increase for the 30th Annual Raise Your Paw Auction, happening April 23 at the Iowa Event Center. 

Visit arl-iowa.org/RYP for more information.