'Skunk' is looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Cat McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, visits the studio with a cattle dog named "Skunk!"
Learn his story and how he acquired his name and how you can adopt this four-year-old sweetheart. Also, learn about the ARL TheraPets program and consider having one of YOUR pets become a TheraPet. A TheraPet Training session coming up on April 20 at ARL main.
Also, April 8 is the last day to get tickets before a price increase for the 30th Annual Raise Your Paw Auction, happening April 23 at the Iowa Event Center.
Visit arl-iowa.org/RYP for more information.